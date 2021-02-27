Rockford City Market debuts new bridal suite

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even a pandemic can’t stop love. That’s why Rockford City Market partnered with local wedding coordinators to host a venue open house.

The event was an opportunity to highlight the venue as well as debut a new bridal suite at the Rockford City Market building. From florals to makeup, hair, DJs, and lighting–planning a wedding can be stressful.

McMullen and Wife from Loves Park say you can hire them to lessen that stress on your big day.

“Hopefully a lot of weddings are going to happen this year, we’re very excited and we wanted to have Market hall..room all set up as a mock wedding ceremony reception and cocktail hour to get people the idea of what they’re potential wedding might look like here,” said owners Daniel and Elizabeth McMullen.

Organizers hope that those who attended gained some inspiration.