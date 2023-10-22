ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Market hosted their first-ever Kids Market on Saturday, giving an opportunity for kids to turn their ideas and passions into profit.

12-year-old Chaise Lemke is one young entrepreneur taking advantage of city market’s event. Lemke has been sewing for two years and was inspired to create his product from his mom.

“I make tissue holders for your car, because the cardboard ones always get smashed and thrown around,” said Lemke. “These one, they’re made out of cloth so they won’t get damaged or anything, and you can always pop it in the washing machine when you’re done.”

Lemke, who sells his products under the name “Chaise’s Needle Man Sewing,” says he is happy to see other young entrepreneurs just like him at the kids market event.

“It’s definitely good that they’re trying to get their name out and trying to give it a shot to hopefully make their business worldwide.”

Over 20 different young vendors attended the event, selling everything from crafts, keychains, clothing, crotchet items, candles, bookmarks and jewelry — all handmade.

Another one of those young vendors is Chloe Edwards of Chloe’s Bracelet Shop. She says she hopes to bring a smile to each person’s face through her custom bracelets.

“I like making a bunch of bracelets for people who like different things and so that they can stand out,” said Edwards.

For Yahatzi Paredes, his handmade soap business is key to achieving his goal of being an entrepreneur.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for a long time,” the owner of ‘Y So Soapy By Yahatzi’ said. “I’ve been preparing for this, I’m just excited to be here and grateful.”

“I want people to learn that nothing is impossible as long as you put enough time into it,” said Lemke. “You can complete your dream if you really work for it.”