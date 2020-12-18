Rockford City Market receives $15,000 gift from anonymous donor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Market will stay in business thanks in part to a $15,000 gift from an anonymous donor.
Last month, the Rock River Development partnership started a GoFundMe for small business owners within the Rockford City Market.
Donors gave over $15,000 in support, and then an anonymous donor matched the funds, pushing the organization closer to its $50,000 goal.
“We are extremely grateful for the incredible generosity of these special friends of the Market as well as the many community members who have already donated,” said Cathy McDermott, Executive Director of the RRDP. “We encourage those who are able to contribute to the fundraising campaign so that we can reach our goal. Any amount is welcome and appreciated.”
