Rockford City Market to reopen June 5th, with restrictions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Market officials say the event will resume on June 5th as an “in and out” market.

According to a statement, the market, annually between Water and Madison Streets on Fridays, will operate on a transaction basis, during which vendors can operate with carryout food, like an outdoor grocery store.

Booths will be spread out, utilizing a one way traffic pattern, to observe social distancing guidelines.

Face coverings will be required, and credit or debit transactions are preferred.

There is not expected to be live music, food or beverage consumption on-site, activities, or seating this year.

