Rockford City Market wraps up 2020 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A summertime staple celebrates it’s finale Friday night.

Rockford City Market faced many challenges this year due to COVID-19, but in a year full of new beginnings for Stateline traditions many vendors at the market are sad to see the season come to an end.

“It’s bittersweet that it’s ending,” said Aubrie Petersen, Owner of The Gluten Free Girlfriend. “I love being a part of the community, I’m Rockford born and raised, it’s kind of something I remember going to as a patron and now being on the other side of it as a small business owner it’s special for different reasons.”

Petersen said she wanted to bring allergy friendly treats to the Forest City.

“In terms of Rockford there’s not a lot of allergy friendly options there are a few restaurants that do a really good job, but it’s just limited,” she explained.

Her treats have been a real hit.

“On days like today when it’s beautiful, I’ll be pretty close to selling out and I’ll sell out on a few items, so I bring a giant cooler full and it’s usually pretty depleted by the end,” Petersen said.

Across the aisle Why Envy Boutique sells her handmade accessories and clothing items for kids.

“We set up shop three years ago here,” Owner, Shantinee Cross said. “I like selling down here to bring the different, unique items that are handmade.”

For many Rockford natives the City Market is a yearly tradition.

“Especially this year there wasn’t a whole lot to do that’s not indoors for people who aren’t comfortable with it, so my friends and I love coming here, love being in the fresh air, getting really good local food and supporting a lot of local vendors,” said attendee Josie Hammack.

