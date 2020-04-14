Rockford city officials warn about COVID-19 stimulus scams

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Government officials in Rockford are sending a warning to local communities about criminals trying to use the economic stimulus checks to scam you.

Rockford City Hall says the official term is “economic impact payment” while scammers may say things like “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.”

Experts say if you receive any type of communication claiming to be from the IRS or US Treasury offering money in exchange for personal information, do not respond.

The government will never call to ask for social security, credit card, or bank account numbers.

