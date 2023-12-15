ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford community members gathered for a gala event Thursday night to honor a resident and organization who have contributed significant work to improving life in Northern Illinois.

For more than 50 years, the Excalibur & Excelsior Awards have recognized individuals and organizations for outstanding community service.

Sponsored by the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, the 2023 award gala was held at the Prairie Street Brewhouse, at 200 Prairie Street.

The Excalibur Award was first bestowed in 1971, to individuals. The Excelsior Award joined in 1979, and recognizes organizations.

Rockford civil rights activist Armando Cardenas took home the 2023 Excalibur Award, while the Golden Apple Foundation received the 2023 Excelsior Award.

Cardenas, a self-employed sales and marketing director at Affordable Insurance & Tax, previously oversaw YWCA La Voz Latina, a resource center offering parenting support, afterschool tutoring and other services to Latinos of all ages; and was a founder of Domingos En El Parque, a Hispanic music festival, at Levings Park.

Cardenas also was a founding member of the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is on the Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) subcommittee of the Rockford Area Venues & Entertainment (RAVE) board.

The Golden Apple Foundation gives out yearly awards to teachers, recognizing them for excellence in schools throughout the Rockford region.

Golden Apple accepts nominations from parents and students and then narrows the selection of nominees through rounds of voting, before honoring the winning teachers at a gala event.

Twenty teachers have become finalists for the 2024 Golden Apple Awards.

Thursday’s event was the first Excalibur and Excelsior Awards ceremony to be held since 2021.