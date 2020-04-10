Physicians Immediate Care offering 15-minute COVID-19 rapid test

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Physicians Immediate Care has announced that they are testing patients with COVID-19 symptoms using a rapid test that delivers results in 15 minutes.

“We are the first and only urgent care and occupational medicine provider in Illinois with the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. It provides positive test results in 5 minutes so a person can see their results immediately,” the company said on its website.

Testing in Rockford is available at at 3475 S. Alpine Road, in Loves Park at 1000 E. Riverside Blvd, and in Machesney Park at 11475 N. 2nd Street.

To schedule an appointment, dial the company’s COVID-19 hotline at 312-767-0400 or visit the website.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

