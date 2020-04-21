Rockford clinic to offer 15 minute COVID-19 antibody test

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Pain Management says it will begin testing people who think they have COVID-19, but have not shown symptoms, with a 15 minute antibody test.

The test being offered is a blood test that checks for SARSCoV-2 virus antibodies, which causes COVID-19. An antibody test checks for the body’s response to a virus, not the virus itself.

Rockford Pain Management, at 6443 E Riverside Blvd, says the test has not been reviewed by the FDA but is being offered under the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for Coronavirus Disease.

Negative results from the test do not rule out coronavirus infection, Rockford Pain Management says.

Local health departments issued a joint statement Wednesday afternoon explaining the difference between an antibody test and a molecular test.

Antibody Tests:

Using a small sample of blood from a finger prick, the test is designed to detect the presence of antibodies to the SARS-CoV which causes COVID-19. While the test can detect antibodies, it cannot tell you if you are protected from infection, the length of protection against infection, or determine if you have active disease. The test may also detect other coronaviruses that do not cause COVID-19. These tests are promising in determining exposure in the community but are not fully proven.

Molecular Tests:

Using a sample taken from the nasopharynx (nose and throat), a molecular PCR tests determines the presence of active infection with SARS-CoV. This test cannot tell if a person has been exposed and are still in the incubation period before symptoms develop. These test are used to confirm COVID-19 if a person is sick with symptoms of COVID-19.

The cost of the test is not covered by insurance if the person is not showing symptoms, and can be purchased for $39, with additional rates for group testing.

For patients with symptoms, the test is covered by insurance.

To schedule a test, call 815-639-9900.

