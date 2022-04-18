ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The return of Rockford City Market is quickly approaching, but some decisions still need to be made.

Among them is the footprint of the market itself. Many business owners are still concerned about whether E. State Street will remain closed on Friday evenings. At the time of this writing, E. State Street will remain for the event, impacting over 70 businesses.

“We’re all here to stay,” said Stephanie Caltagerone, owner of Magpie. “Market’s here to stay and we’re all happy about that.”

Council members went back and forth Monday night about street closures surrounding the market. Organizers of the event said that it is set up that way for pedestrian safety. Aldermen voted last week to amend the expansion to only shut down E. State from Wyman to Madison Streets.

That plan was given final approval Monday, but local business owners said that is the street they do not want closed at all. Several of them expressed their concerns in front of the council, including Caltagerone. She said that COVID-19 hit her restaurant hard and that this is the last thing they want to worry about.

“Most of us, especially restaurants, have been particularly hard-hit for these last two years. I’m still walking around on crutches from tripping on a curb delivering food when I couldn’t use my building,” Caltagerone said. “Prices of everything have skyrocketed, staffing prices have gone up.”

She said that this debate is being portrayed as downtown businesses feuding with the market and city, but that is not the case.

“I think we’re just trying to ask that hinderances to us maximizing our best night of the week for 20 weeks would be removed. Unfortunately that didn’t happen, but we are resilient. The fact that we are all still here after these last two years proves that. At the end of the day, we all want to get along and be able to run our businesses.”

Organizers said that 90,000 people visited the market last year. This year’s market begins May 20.