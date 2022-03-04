ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Fire Department Coffee delivered 12,000 bags of coffee to frontline workers at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center on Friday.

The gift represented the culmination of last month’s “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” promotion, for which the company said it would give away one bag of coffee for each one sold.

“We mean police officers, firefighters, nurses, EMT’s, everybody that’s been affected and worked really hard during this tough time the last couple of years,” said Fire Dept. Coffee’s director of brand relations, Randy James. “So, it feels good to be able to give them a little gift and just to tell them ‘thank you.'”

The small-batch coffee company operates mostly online, but Fire Department Coffee is available at Illinois Meijer and some Sam’s Wholesale stores.