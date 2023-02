ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents that have yard debris from last week’s ice storm can put it out with their garbage next week.

Rock River Disposal will have a special one-week collection starting next Monday. Limbs and branches need to be put in compostable paper bags or in garbage cans marked with an “X.”

Bigger branches should be cut down to no more than four feet long or two feet in diameter.

No bag, can or bundle should weigh more than 50 pounds.