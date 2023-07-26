ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local college student’s hard work and leaderships has earned him statewide recognition in a first for Illinois.

The recent graduate was honored at Rock Valley College on Wednesday, and he was pretty surprised. It was for the “Illinois Student Veteran Leader of the Year,” and it is the only award of its type in the state.

It recognizes student veterans for their dedication and engagement not only to their college, but to the community as well.

“My advisor said, ‘send me a resume,’ and at that time, you know, I always wondered what that meant,” recipient Ryan Russell said.

Russell did not even know four months ago that the resume was to nominate him for the award. He was surprised at how his impact would grow.

“I think at times you look at projects, and if you look at them one by one, I was impacting a small amount,” Russell said. “But, over time, it seemed like it started adding up.”

Russell is a Byron High School graduate who started active duty in the Air Force. He is now finishing with the Air National Guard. Russell completed his Associate of Arts degree at Rock Valley College.

He is the first ever recipient from a community college.

“Ryan stuck out because of his work with the Student Government Association, and also with the Board of Trustees for Rock Valley College, and that just made him stick out and be a little bit different than the other candidates,” said Dan Wellman, senior vice commander for the Military Order of Purple Heart.

Anthony Vaughn, assistant director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, stressed the importance of serving long after they take off their uniform.

“We recognize our veterans for their service while they’re in uniform, but veterans bring a unique perspective once they get out of uniform or are still serving in the reserves based on their experience,” Vaughn said. “And they, veterans, want to continue their service when they’re no longer in uniform, and Ryan is an example of how that happens.”

Russell hopes that he can continue to inspire and impact local veterans and the Rockford community.

“I win an award that has truthfully humbled me and made me realize just, you know, that what I am doing is making some sort of impact, and that’s what means the most,” he said.

Russell will be heading down the street to Rockford University to major in marketing.