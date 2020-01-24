Rockford area schools to screen students returning from China for coronavirus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deadly coronavirus reached U.S. shores earlier this week, and now a second case has been found, in Chicago.

A woman in her 60’s contracted the virus during a trip to China. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said she returned to the United States through O’Hare on January 13th.

“This is a single, travel associated case, not a local emergency,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Several Rockford schools still have students abroad in the country.

Rockford Christian Schools has five students who recently traveled to China. Although none of them are exhibiting symptoms, they are being closely monitored, officials said Friday.

A Rockford University official said the college had four Chinese students coming back to campus this week. Although the students are not coming from the area of Wuhan, where the outbreak originated, the university says it is having them meet with health center professionals as a precautionary measure.

Northwestern Medicine, who manages the health services clinic at Northern Illinois University, has a system-wide protocol to screen patients who show symptoms or have recently traveled abroad.

Dr. Bob Manam says they look for “fever, shortness of breath, cough, respiratory, either lower or upper respiratory symptoms, and travel from China.”

Health experts stress that although people should stay vigilant, coronavirus isn’t a threat to public safety.

“I can reassure you, even with this Chicago case, the health risk to the general public from novel coronavirus remains low at this time,” Arwady said.

In a statement, the Winnebago County Health Department said that local health departments are also evaluating patients with respiratory symptoms, and asking them about their travel history.

