ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some communities are cleaning up after severe storms slammed the stateline Wednesday morning.

Wind snapped tree branches on Rockford’s Briar Lane, near N. Main Street and Riverside Boulevard. Some landed in the street, while others were thrown around the neighborhood.

One homeowner was seen trying to figure out how to get a large branch off of his roof.

Loves Park Fire said that it responded to 14 calls related to the storm, most of which were downed trees or wires.

No serious injuries were reported.