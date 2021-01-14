Rockford community group donation will help police buy body cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Northwest Neighbors, a Rockford community group, made a donation to the police department on Thursday to help pay for body cameras for officers.

The non-profit organization is made up of pastors, businessmen and women, and small business owners.

Third Presbyterian Church pastor, Stephen Bowie, said they hope the body cameras, mandated for all Illinois police officers once a sweeping police reform bill is signed into law, will hold community members and police accountable.

“Be part of the ongoing conversation in not just our region, but our nation about racial equity, equality, about getting beyond just white normalcy and welcoming all people to the kind of life that we hope to have,” Bowie said.

Rockford Police already had a plan in place to equip all officers with cameras, although many smaller departments say the bill does not say where funding for the new technology will come from.