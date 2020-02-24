Rockford community groups hold homeless Winter Wellness Expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of Rockford agencies took part in a Winter Wellness Expo to serve the homeless on Monday.

The event took place at the YMCA Log Lodge, at 200 Y Blvd, and offered haircuts, health check-ups, and other resources for residents who live on the streets.

Molina Healthcare sponsored the event, and says the event wasn’t just for members of the homeless population, saying even those who know someone who’s homeless can benefit from the expo.

“You can get a lot of information here about what to do, where to find resources that could be helpful to you or any family member, or friend that you know, that are that are probably going or are afraid to go into homeless,” said Jennifer Rojas, who serves as Community Engagement Specialist for Molina Healthcare.

Attendees were also given a kit containing gloves, hats and blankets, to help them keep warm for the rest of the winter.

