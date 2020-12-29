Rockford community invited to candlelight vigil for shooting victims at Don Carter Lanes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m., Don Carter Lanes will host a candlelight vigil and prayer service to honor the victims of Saturday’s shooting.

Organizers say that area pastors will be joined by Mayor Tom McNamara, Alderman Franklin Beach, and Owner Brad Sommers. Jodi Beach will perform a special rendition of Amazing Grace.

Attendees are asked to park in the east or west lots at Don Carter Lanes and proceed on foot to the north lot. People are also encouraged to bring extra candles.

