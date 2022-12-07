ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another solar farm is in the works to come to Rockford.

City council approve a special use permit earlier this week for the installation of one on the southeast side of the city. The new solar farm will be for private use rather than for the community.

One councilman, however, said that it has a unique landscaping component to it.

“It’s the first of a kind in Rockford in that is has the, sort of the dual purpose,” said 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne.

Bonne is happy about the addition of the new solar farm in his district. He serves the 14th Ward, which is where Collins Aerospace is located. They will allow another company, Engie, to use part of their property to install the eco-friendly solar farm.

“They are contracting with a prairie restoration firm to have a native prairie be created. Not just sort of along the edges, but fully in conjunction with the entire solar panel operation, so that when they decommission it at the end of its life in 25-35 years, there’s an established native prairie there,” Bonne said.

Bonne see it as a great investment to the community and environment.

“It’s a variety of plants that are low grow, so that they don’t shade the solar panels, but deep rooted so that they have the advantage of helping with water runoff,” he said.

Bonne added that, more importantly, the pollinator habitat will attract endangered species of bees and butterflies, as aspect that Rockford has not seen with any other solar projects. He believes that residents will be okay with the addition to an already industrial area.

“The residential areas that would border it are across Alpine Road, and that’s a very appropriate for that section of town,” Bonne said. “I think everyone is going to be excited to see the prairie mature and solar farm coexisting on same piece of property.”

The application states that construction could begin by the end of the year.