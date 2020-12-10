Rockford company named 2020 Manufacturer of the Year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce named it’s Manufacturer of the Year on Thursday.
The award went to Ingersoll Machine Tools during a virtual event.
Ingersoll works with aerospace, defense, energy, and heavy industrial customers.
The annual award recognizes outstanding manufacturing companies that use technology to compete and grow.
Ingersoll recently revealed it would expand its assembly and contract manufacturing facilities in 2021, which includes a 50,000 square-foot expansion project.
