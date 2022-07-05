ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has condemned an Auburn Street building intended to be used as an abortion clinic.

A sign posted on the former acupuncture clinic, at 611 Auburn Street, says the building was condemned due to an “open sewer.”

A spokesperson for the City of Rockford said Tuesday that the sign was “related to typical permits required for general building upgrades, not for any specific use of the facility. At this point, the City has not received a detailed business plan to determine if the current zoning of the building is appropriate for any potential intended use by the new owner.”

The building was purchased by Dr. Dennis Christensen, who previously operated an abortion clinic at 1400 Broadway. It closed in 2012. On Friday, he said he expected to open the new clinic as soon as this week.

Christensen said the clinic will initially begin by prescribing medication that can medically induce an abortion.

“More than 50% of abortions now are done using medication, not surgery,” he explained. “We will be equipped to provide surgical procedures. That’s not how we are going to start out. We will see what the need is.”

Abortion is now illegal in Wisconsin and surrounding states. Gov. JB Pritzker has declared Illinois is a pro-choice state, causing patients from neighboring states to come into Illinois for an abortion.