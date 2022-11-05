ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Members of the community were able to celebrate “Día de los Muertos” Saturday night.

The Nicholas Conservatory hosted a night of music, art, dancing and stories. The conservatory was decorated for the occasion, and organizers said that community support for the event makes it what it is.

“We have the students from Jefferson High School that come out and make our ofrenda, help us decorate, they’re doing face painting tonight. This year, we have students from Barber school here doing some alebrijes they created to display here in the conservatory,” said Lyndi Toohill, manager of education and programs at Nicholas Conservatory. “And, so, that’s what’s been really special about it. It’s not just us putting this on, it’s also opening the doors and letting people come and do things as part of this.”

This was the fifth year that the conservatory put on the event.