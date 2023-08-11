ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will be turning off the stoplights at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rockton Avenue next week.

The City says it will be doing so as part of a feasibility study to determine if the traffic signals can be safely removed from the intersection.

During the 60-day study starting Tuesday, August 15th, the lights will be turned off an covered. Drivers will approach the intersection under a two-way stop sign. Cross traffic on Jefferson street will not stop.

The Public Works Department will evaluate the stop-control operation during the course of the study.

Citizens can direct questions or comments to Jeremy Carter, the City’s Traffic and Development Engineer.