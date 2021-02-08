Rockford considers converting one-way streets to two-way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering a plan to create two-way traffic on 6th Street and 9th Street.

Right now, both streets are one-way only.

On Monday night, aldermen are being asked to approve a $1.2 million contract with Schaumburg-based company Tran-Systems, which would do design and construction on the project.

The Whitman Street interchange would be redesigned as well.

Rockford traffic engineer Jeremy Carter says the changes will make a hard to navigate area of the city easier for drivers.

“It’s even more difficult to bike or walk through it, almost impossible. And so, creating a system that is more active transportation and pedestrian friendly is definitely a goal of the city,” Carter said.

If approved, construction isn’t expected to begin for several years.

