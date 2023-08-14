ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — NBA champion Fred VanVleet may soon have a road in his home town that bears his name.

The Rockford City Council will meet Monday to discuss honoring the Houston Rockets star by renaming Pierpont Avenue, between School Street and Auburn Street, as VanVleet Way.

VanVleet is a graduate of Auburn High School.

If approved, Public Works will install the honorary signage, which will be on display for three years.

In 2016, the City installed honorary street signage for members of the band Cheap Trick, who are from Rockford.