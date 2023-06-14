ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The push to end homelessness in Illinois continues.

State leaders came together on Wednesday to discuss a new initiative. The inaugural “Home Illinois Summit” could benefit Rockford.

The state’s goal with the “Home Illinois Anti-Homelessness Initiative” is to reach functional zero levels. Those in Rockford are excited to soon receive state resources to help.

“Frankly, our communities don’t have time to wait,” said Angie Walker, health and services homeless program coordinator for the City of Rockford. “If we continue to wait, we will continue to get more and more homeless people as we go.”

Illinois is not waiting around any longer. Nearly $360 million in the 2024 budget has been committed to the fight against homelessness.

That is more than an $85 million increase from last year.

“In the past week, they’ve passed the state budget for the new legislation that will give communities much increased funding for ending homelessness in their communities,” Walker said. “So, we definitely want to strike now while we can, while we have the political buy-in to do so.”

The goal for the state is to reach functional zero levels in communities. Rockford has already taken strides, becoming the first community to reach those levels among veterans and the chronically homeless in 2017.

“So moving forward, our goal is to reach functional zero for all populations, which includes homeless youth, which is 18- to 24-year-olds, homeless families, so that families with minor children and single adults as well,” Walker said. “So, that’s all populations for us.”

Rockford held the bill for the “Zero Stake Holders Meeting,” which brought together people from all the country with the same mission of fighting against homelessness to exchange ideas and work together to come up with solutions.

“We are actually working on our plan for ending all homelessness, and that includes not just housing, but it includes wraparound services,” Walker said. “It includes mental health services, substance abuse services, life skills, ways to keep people house so that they’re not reentering the homelessness system.”

Functional zero levels just means that the community can house more than the number of homeless people in the area.