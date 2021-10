ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s City Council will meet on Monday, and they have a few items on their agenda.

Small businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic could get additional relief from the city. Rockford has handed out $930,000 in micro-enterprise loans already, but Mayor Tom McNamara wants Aldermen to do more.

Liquor license rebates are also on the agenda, and McNamara said that the city can offer more help to businesses by offering a 50% rebate on licenses.