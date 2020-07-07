Rockford coronavirus testing site sees increase in traffic after 4th of July weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford COVID-19 testing center said it saw an increase in visitors following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A steady stream of cars visited the testing cite at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, at 1601 Parkview Ave.

Testing helps local health departments collect information that can be used to help with contact tracing efforts to help curb the spread of the virus.

The testing is free, even to those who don’t have symptoms.

Since April, more than 12,000 people have been tested at the UIC site.

“That’s encouraging because, I think, people are thinking about maybe if they’ve been exposed or maybe they’ve traveled in the last couple of days,” said National Guard Incident Commander Rob Martin. “So, as things open up a little bit, they just want to be sure and be responsible and do the right thing.”

The UIC Heath Sciences Campus testing site is open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

