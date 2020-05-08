Rockford COVID-19 donation center makes plea for more supplies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At the beginning of April, a donation center for supplies to assist frontline workers fight the COVID-19 pandemic opened in Rockford, at the former Circuit City building.

The center asked the public for donations of cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, baby care items and protective gear.

The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center says they’re now looking for handmade face coverings and hand sanitizer as they continue to gather and distribute supplies to people in need.

Volunteers say that they’ve been impressed by the number of donations they’ve received so far and are hoping that people will step up again to help them with their latest needs.

Jacob Heiser, Operations Manager, Salvation Army, said, “We’ve been here for almost getting close to two months now, the need has evolved. The biggest thing we need is the homemade masks. Also, any wipes that we can get, antibacterial wipes, sanitation supplies. And then socks and underwear for the members of the community.”

Other needs include body wash, toothpaste and trash bags. Once items are collected at the donations center, at 5460 E. State Street in Rockford (the former Circuit City building), Salvation Army volunteers are distributing them to local non-profits and first responders.

“During this time, a lot of the area organizations have higher than normal need for some of these items. Some of the items are hard to come by or they don’t have enough funding,” Heiser said.

Carpenter’s Place homeless shelter, at 1149 Railroad Ave, says that the donations center has been a big help.

Executive Director Kay Larrick says, “We couldn’t find any more hand sanitizer. We would’ve been happy to purchase it, but we couldn’t even find it available. And through the donations center, we were able to get some of that. So, we felt really good about that.”

Heiser is encouraging the Rockford community to keep giving if they can.

“We’ll come out to their vehicle, we’ll have masks on, gloves, and we’ll collect the items. And they can stay in their vehicle,” he said.

The donations center is open from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

