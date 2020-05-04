Rockford creates buy-sharing program to help small stores acquire PPE

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local leaders are creating ways to help small businesses acquire life-saving equipment for their employees.

The President and CEO of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, Nathan Bryant, announced the creation of the Community Response Center. The resource will assist small and medium sized businesses to buy personal protective equipment.

Bryant says that companies can place orders of PPE for as little as 5 to 10 items. They will be pooled together to make two large orders every week.

“Large companies, medium companies, small companies – if we’re aggregating our purchasing power as a region we will be able to – together – create a more adequate response as we move forward for that,” Bryant said in the Winnebago County press conference on Monday.

Bryant said that more than 70 business owners responded to an email over the weekend to gauge public need.

The first order will be accepting requests until Thursday at 5 p.m. For those interested, you can find out more here.

MORE HEADLINES: