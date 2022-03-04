ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has created a fund to send humanitarian aid to its Sister City, Brovary, Ukraine.

Rockford has been a Sister City with Brovary since 1995, after a soccer team from Kyiv visited Rockford. Rockford volunteers visited Brovary and built two playgrounds there.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said Brovary officials reached out once the recent conflict with Russia began, asking for medicine, medical supplies, food, generators, clothing, and sleeping cots.

Mayor Igor Sapozko wrote to McNamara Thursday, saying “Today is exactly a week since Ukraine accepted the battle with the Russian occupiers. Cities and villages are on fire, civilians are dying, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense, volunteers, ordinary people and all the Ukrainian people are defending their land. Today there are no borders between our friendly countries. Today, Ukraine’s victory is security for the whole of Europe as well as for the whole world! We are aware of your sincere intentions to help us, so we appeal to your community. If you want to help Brovary, the Brovary Territorial Community, the Ukrainian people in our just struggle, respond. We need both funds and any material support.”

Monetary donations can be made through two local organizations – Kids Around the World and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Charitable Foundation have pledged lead, matching gifts of $5,000 each. To donate, people should visit www.cfnil.org or www.kidsaroundtheworld.com where they can give securely online. Or checks can be made out and mailed to either organization with a note that the funds should be used for the Brovary Relief Fund.

I’d like to thank our partners for quickly coming together to launch this campaign, specifically, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kids Around the World and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, as well as our aldermen,” said McNamara. “The horrific attack that is happening in Ukraine has really brought out the best in people of our community and around the world. It’s heartwarming to see organizations and residents coming together to support a city and a country in need.”