Rockford man pleads guilty to criminal sexual assault in credit union standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Nicholas August has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman during a nearly 7 hour standoff at a Rockford credit union in January 2020.

Investigators said August entered the Heritage Credit Union on East State Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 3rd, 2020, and ordered everyone to get out. However, he took a female employee hostage.

Police say during the standoff, August sexually assaulted the employee. Shortly before 9 p.m., hostage negotiators convinced August to surrender. Once he was in custody, police discovered he was armed with a pellet gun.

August pleaded guilty in a Winnebago County courtroom on Friday and was sentenced to 15 years each on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, to be served consecutively.

August’s criminal past and it dates back to 2002 in both Winnebago and Boone counties.

He pleaded guilty to felony charges that were issued in 2002, 2011, 2014, and 2019. Those convictions include reckless discharge of a firearm, resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, and multiple counts of domestic battery.

Multiple women have filed emergency orders of protection dating back to 2004. According to Winnebago County court records, August is currently facing a protection order that was filed on December 17, 2019. An emergency order was granted.