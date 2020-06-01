Rockford crews investigate possible intentional fire in vacant building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A Rockford fire engine discovered a vacant building ablaze on 7th St. and 10th Ave. at 3:20 a.m.

After more crews arrived, the fire was quickly extinguished. There were no occupants in the building, and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say it appears to be deliberately ignited.

Property damages estimate to be $1,000.

