Rockford crews respond to fire in vacant home; no injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Rockford crews put out flames blazing from a vacant 2-family home early Tuesday morning.
Witnesses passing by the house, located on 1225 7th Street, alerted the fire department after 5 a.m.
Firefighters saw flames coming from the front door when they arrived, and extinguished the area after searching for residents.
Officials say nobody was inside. No injuries from crew were reported.
Damages amount to $10,000.
The cause is still under investigation.
(WTVO)–Emergency responders are extinguishing a house fire in Rockford early Tuesday morning.
Crews tweeted an alert past 6 a.m. They say the structure, located on 1225 7th Street, is vacant.
No details yet on any injuries, or the cause of the fire.
We’ll continue to update this story…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Happy 245th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps
- Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader
- Video of Native American man dancing in street after Biden’s win goes viral
- Barr tells Justice Department to probe election fraud claims if they exist
- Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but you really need to play it safe
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!