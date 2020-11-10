Rockford crews respond to fire in vacant home; no injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–UPDATE: Rockford crews put out flames blazing from a vacant 2-family home early Tuesday morning.

Witnesses passing by the house, located on 1225 7th Street, alerted the fire department after 5 a.m.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the front door when they arrived, and extinguished the area after searching for residents.

Officials say nobody was inside. No injuries from crew were reported.

Damages amount to $10,000.

The cause is still under investigation.

(WTVO)–Emergency responders are extinguishing a house fire in Rockford early Tuesday morning.

Crews tweeted an alert past 6 a.m. They say the structure, located on 1225 7th Street, is vacant.

No details yet on any injuries, or the cause of the fire.

@RockfordFire on scene 1225 7th Street for a vacant residential structure fire. pic.twitter.com/tg1uo01VIX — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) November 10, 2020

