ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford fire crews responded to a residential fire on the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue Wednesday evening.

Rockford Fire Dept. tweeted out the news around 6:00 p.m.

The first crews on scene found fire coming from the back half of the house. Firefighters were able to put down the flames within 10 minutes of the call.

No no was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.