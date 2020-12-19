Rockford crews quickly contain house fire on Reynolds Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called to the 300 block of Reynolds Street for a residential fire.

Rockford fire crews found smoke visible from the second floor. Officials say the fire was contained to an upstairs bedroom.

The residents of the home were already outside when fire crews arrived. No one was seriously injured but one person was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Investigators estimate the damage to be around $10,000. The cause of the fire appears accidental in nature.

