Rockford crews respond quickly after trailer fire near Sandy Hollow Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Sandy Hollow Road after a trailer caught on fire.
The first crews on scene arrived in three minutes and reported flames and smoke coming from the trailer.
No one was hurt. Crews estimated around $5,000 sustained in damages.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
