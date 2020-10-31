Rockford crews respond quickly after trailer fire near Sandy Hollow Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, fire crews were called to the 1400 block of Sandy Hollow Road after a trailer caught on fire.

The first crews on scene arrived in three minutes and reported flames and smoke coming from the trailer.

No one was hurt. Crews estimated around $5,000 sustained in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

