ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Rockford fire crews were called to the 2600 block of 9th Street for a four-family apartment fire.

Officials say the crews were able to quickly keep the flames under control.

UPDATE. Corrected address will be 2600 9th Street. Fire is now under control. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/HMTFN1E8xI — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) January 20, 2021

Officials say that no one was hurt.

This is a developing story.