Rockford crews respond to partial home collapse on N. Main Street, no one hurt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire crews are currently on scene of a partial building collapse near the 1100 block of North Main Street.

Rockford Fire Department tweeted out the details around 3:20 p.m. Saturday.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a partial building collapse at 1100 North Main Street. pic.twitter.com/i7GekFLjlf — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) February 20, 2021

Firefighter Chris McCallops told Eyewitness News that the house had been previously condemned due to a fire.





Heavy snow piled up on top of the home, causing a third of the roof to collapse.

No one was hurt.

Southbound lanes of Main St. are currently blocked off. Traffic is being redirected to turn right on to Salem Street.