Fire on the 1100 block of N. Rockton Avenue, Rockford, IL on April 21, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire located at 1112 N. Rockton Avenue.

Fire crews tell Eyewitness News they found smoke and fire on the second floor.

Crews got the fire under control within 15 minutes of arriving on-scene.

There were no injuries in the unoccupied residence. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is suspicious in nature.

#UPDATE. 1100 North Rockton Avenue. Fire is under control and @RockfordFire is checking for possible extension in the attic. pic.twitter.com/AdxwUoA1lI — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) April 21, 2021