Rockford crews respond to overnight apartment fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–Residents are safe after emergency responders rushed to a 4-family apartment at 1445 Myott Avenue in Rockford Wednesday night.

Crews say they found the fire at the back of the building, and extinguished it before reaching any living spaces. Nobody is displaced from the aftermath.

Rockord fire officials rule the incident as an accident and closed the investigation.

Damages amount to $5,000.

This comes following a massive garage fire earlier in the night in which two pets were killed.

