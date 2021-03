ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 300 block of Rome Avenue in Rockford around 4:25 p.m.

Officials say all occupants of the home were able to safely escape before crews arrived. Crews had the fire under control in 15 minutes.

#UPDATE 300 Rome Avenue. Fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/LRN88bMQH2 — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 13, 2021

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damages were estimated at $15,000.