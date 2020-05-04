Rockford crime on the rise, despite stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Robberies, assaults, and violent crimes in Rockford are outpacing the same period in 2019. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea attributed most of it to juvenile offenders.

“We’ve seen a 100% increase in juveniles [who have been] charged with armed robbery this year, compared to the same time frame last year,” “O’Shea said.

Rockford resident, Ronnie Thompson said the statistics released Monday by the City don’t come as a shock to him.

“Our schools are deeply segregated by any measurement. There’s very few jobs in this town,” he said.

The report showed a 23% increase in robberies in April year-to-year, and an increase in violent crime as well.

O’Shea says the rise in juvenile crime is due to many students being out of school.

“I’m more concerned for the reasons for the crime: poverty, lack of a good education, no job prospects. I’m worried about that,” Thompson said.

Violent crimes are up 8% over last year.

“We have seen quite the influx of guns being available in the city, and that’s a big area of concern, but robberies and ‘shots fired’ have gone up,” O’Shea said. “It’s a cause of concern for us.”

One positive statistic in the number of crimes reported is that domestic violence is down, a trend that has been happening all year.

The Rockford Police Department has also been responding to calls on people who are not practicing social distancing.

“It’s gone up,” “O’Shea said. “There are calls for that, but quite honestly, it’s a very low priority for us, and we’re still handling over 200 calls of service all day for domestics, crimes, and everything else that’s occuring.”

At this time, O’Shea says it’s too soon to tell if the COVID-19 pandemic is a contributing factor in the rise of crime. He said their priority remains the same: getting criminals off the streets.

