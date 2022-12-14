ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents now have a better understanding of how the city will end the year with crime.

Mayor Tom McNamara and Police Chief Carla Redd discussed numbers Wednesday morning. Redd’s report revealed that homicides are down 37.5%, 15 so far in the year. McNamara said that it is no big celebration, but it is a sign that things are trending in the right direction.

“Currently looking at violent crime, we’re down roughly 6% compared to where we were last year,” Redd said.

Redd also showed the results of a drug investigation that the narcotics unit conducted last week. They recovered three handguns, more than 8,000 grams of cocaine, hundreds of fentanyl pills and over $100,000 during the raid.

Redd and McNamara credited two main things for the drop in crime.

“The amazing work of the officers, out there every day, is a lead contributor to that, and the work of citizens stepping up, saying they had enough with violent crime,” McNamara said.

Nearly 40% of violent crimes are domestic related in nature, according to data from Redd, but officials are not alarmed by the number.

“With the education from the Family Peace Center, more interactions with the victims, we knew those numbers were going to go up because we want people to feel comfortable reporting those crimes,” Redd said. “Because, for too many years, it’s been, ‘what happens in my house stays in my house, you don’t report anything outside of my house.'”

McNamara said that trauma in the household directly impacts the violence taking place on the city’s streets, which is why partnerships between all of the community organizations is so crucial.

“What we also see is those young people, not only are they have a higher likelihood of committing a violent crime when that trauma goes unmitigated, but they also have a higher likelihood of performing poorly in school, and so that’s why you see programs like Handle with Care,” McNamara said.

Auto thefts had an increase of 73% compared to last year, however.