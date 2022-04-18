ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man armed with a gun robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 110 S. Alpine Road on Sunday morning.

According to police, around 6:10 a.m., officers were called to the store where they were told a black male, approximately 6’1″, with a thin build and a goatee, wearing a beanie hat, black puffy coat, and blue sweatpants with a red logo above the left knee, entered the store.

The man asked the clerk where several items were located, brought them to the front of the store, then produced a handgun and demanded cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

At 9:45 a.m., the Walgreens drug store at 1201 E. State Street was also robbed, but police have not said whether the crimes are related.