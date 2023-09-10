ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The southbound lanes of Rockford’s 2nd Street were closed from the Auburn interchange to State Street for a few hours on Sunday morning to make room for some cyclists.

The 4th Annual “Cycle on 2nd” returned to the Rockford streets. It is a recreational ride for people of all ages to enjoy the city’s riverfront and downtown area.

There was also a kids bike rodeo and resources for cycling and transportation in the community.

“This is a really cool event, it brings out families that ride this event, you can’t participate on this road every other day of the year,” said Robb Sinks, owner of Kegel’s Bicycle Store.

There was coffee and water along the path for riders. The route made it easy for attendees to enjoy a nice Sunday breakfast downtown.