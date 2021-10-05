Rockford dentist sued after patient dies following tooth extraction surgery

A dentist wearing protective equipment treats a patient in his dental clinic in Guebwiller, eastern France, on May 20, 2020, France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford dentist, Dr. Kurtis Wurth, is being sued by the family of a 57-year-old man who died after allegedly being sedated for a tooth extraction procedure.

The law firm of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard filed the suit on Tuesday on behalf of the family of Lyle Schmidt, of Woodstock, who died on April 7th.

According to the complaint, Schmidt went to Dr. Wurth’s office, at 1107 S Mulford Rd, for the procedure and was given a dosage of Flumazenil and Naloxone via an IV. About 20-30 minutes into the procedure, Schmidt allegedly asked to use the bathroom, and when he returned for the procedure, an additional dosage of the sedative was administered, the complaint says.

Shortly afterward, Schmidt stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to Saint Anthony Medical Center, where he died three days later, according to the family.

The family alleges Wurth administered deep sedation without a license to do so, improperly administered IV anesthetic in an office setting for a high-risk patient, failed to monitor the sedation, and adequately protect, monitor and manage Mr. Schmidt’s airway, among other claims.