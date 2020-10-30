Rockford Diocese names 6 priests accused of sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Diocese on Friday announced that six priests accused of sexual abuse, two of whom had ties to the Rockford area.
David Heimann worked at St. Peter in Rockford, and has reportedly died.
Aloysius Piorkowski was with St. Peter Church of South Beloit, and he died in 1978.
Four others were assigned to parishes in the Chicago suburbs:
Joseph Jablonski, St. Therese of Jesus Church of Aurora.
Ivan Rovira, St. Joseph Church of Elgin, St. Therese of Jesus Church of Aurora.
Daniel Cipar, Holy Cross Church of Batavia
Leo Petit, St. Joseph Church of Elgin and Sacred Heart Church of Aurora.
In 2004, the Diocese outlined the history of sexual abuse of minors within the diocese and the procedures for reporting and addressing it.
Bishop David Malloy says he encourages anyone who wants to report an allegation to call the police department and then contact the diocese.
MORE HEADLINES:
- In latest border-wall ceremony before election, DHS leader commemorates 400th mile
- Oklahoma mother gives birth to 8-pound baby at home during ice storm
- Despite record turnout, Dems worried about voter suppression
- McRib is back: McDonald’s fan-favorite available nationwide for first time since 2012
- Bustos, King in contest to represent Illinois’ 17th District in U.S. Congress
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!