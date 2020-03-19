Rockford distillery to make hand sanitizer, donating to first repsonders

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since alcohol sales to bars and restaurants has slowed, Rockford’s Grant View Distillery says it’s switching to making hand sanitizer for first responders.

According to co-founder Timothy Ford, the company, located at 6969 S. Main Street, will be donating its product to first responders in Rockford to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

Grant View Distillery said its hand sanitizer is based on a chemical formula approved by the World Health Organization. Ford says it will begin production next week.

Gustafson Farms, in Byron, is donating the corn to make the alcohol solution, Ford said.

Grant View Distillery will not make any profit from the production, but their whiskey, vodka and rum are available at select grocery and liquor stores, including Woodman’s and Valli Produce.

