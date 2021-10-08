Rockford doctors breaking breast cancer myths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Health advocates are painting the town pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and are spreading the word everywhere to know the signs and symptoms.

Breast cancer myths include having a greater risk for the disease from wearing the wrong deodorant or bra. Doctors said that another common misstep is relying too heavily on family history.

Even if a person does not carry the gene for cancer, they might not be in the clear.

“The majority of breast cancers are actually sporadic, and only a small percentage of them are due to family history,” said said Jilma Patrick, a Fellowship-Trained Breast Surgeon at OSF HealthCare. “I know we ask a lot about your family history, because it is important, but I also like to educate my patients to let them know that actually only about 5-10% of breast cancers account for hereditary disposition to breast cancer.”

Doctors said that the most important thing women can do to get ahead of breast cancer is to schedule an annual mammogram.